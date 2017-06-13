Honor for Conservation Director

Monday, June 12, 2017
At the start of tonight’s Conservation Commission meeting at Town Hall, First Selectman Jim Marpe honored Conservation Director Alicia Mozian for having been recognized with a prestigious National Wetlands Award presented by the Environmental Law Institute at ceremonies held in Washington D.C. “We’ve always known in Westport that Alicia is an avid advocate and community treasure in conservation matters,” said Marpe. “We are so proud of this recognition on a broader scale, a national level.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
