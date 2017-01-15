Homecoming Explored in WestportREADS Talk



It was a full house at the Westport Library today as Mark Schenker, dean of academic affairs in Yale College, addressed the theme of homecoming in “Bettyville,” the 2017 WestportREADS selection by George Hodgman. The book tackles questions about the author’s identity as a gay man, as a writer and as a son as he travels home to care for his irascible mother. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com

