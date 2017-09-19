Historical Society Exhibit Envisions Town 50 Years from Now

The Westport Historical Society (WHS) on Friday will mark the opening of “06880+50,” a futuristic exhibit based on area architects’ imaginings of the town 50 years from now.

The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit runs through Dec. 31.

The architects’ visions include: compact smart homes with elevators; a high-speed ferry from Westport to Manhattan; a bike path connecting downtown to the Saugatuck train station; and out-of-the-way lots for self-parking, driverless cars, according to WHS officials.

Barbara Peck, WHS assistant director, said the participants range from independent architects to member of large firms.

They include: Peter Cadoux Architects; Robert Cohen; Roger Ferris & Partners; Michael Greenberg & Associates; Juresko Herman; David Adam Realty, Inc.; Frederick William Hoag; John Jones; Dierdra O’Farrelly; Leigh Overland; Roundtree Architects; Sellars Lathrop Architects; Scott Springer; Robert Storm; and Vita Design Group.

“At Westport Historical Society, we believe that we foster a sense of community by celebrating the history of our town,” says Andrew Bentley, WHS Advisory Council member and exhibit sponsor.

“With the 06880+50 show, we wanted to challenge ourselves to foster that same sense of community by looking toward the future,” he added.

For further information, visit Westporthistory.org.