Historical Society Exhibit Envisions Town 50 Years from Now

Tuesday, September 19, 2017
The Westport Historical Society (WHS) on Friday will mark the opening of “06880+50,” a futuristic exhibit based on area architects’ imaginings of the town 50 years from now.
The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit runs through Dec. 31.
The architects’ visions include: compact smart homes with elevators; a high-speed ferry from Westport to Manhattan; a bike path connecting downtown to the Saugatuck train station; and out-of-the-way lots for self-parking, driverless cars, according to WHS officials.
Barbara Peck, WHS assistant director, said the participants range from independent architects to member of large firms.
They include: Peter Cadoux Architects; Robert Cohen; Roger Ferris & Partners; Michael Greenberg & Associates; Juresko Herman; David Adam Realty, Inc.; Frederick William Hoag; John Jones; Dierdra O’Farrelly; Leigh Overland; Roundtree Architects; Sellars Lathrop Architects; Scott Springer; Robert Storm; and Vita Design Group.
“At Westport Historical Society, we believe that we foster a sense of community by celebrating the history of our town,” says Andrew Bentley, WHS Advisory Council member and exhibit sponsor.
“With the 06880+50 show, we wanted to challenge ourselves to foster that same sense of community by looking toward the future,” he added.
For further information, visit Westporthistory.org.
Comments
