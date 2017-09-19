Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Historical Society Exhibit Envisions Town 50 Years from Now

The Westport Historical Society (WHS) on Friday will mark the opening of “06880+50,” a futuristic exhibit based on area architects’ imaginings of the town 50 years from now.

The opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m., and the exhibit runs through Dec. 31.

The architects’ visions include: compact smart homes with elevators; a high-speed ferry from Westport to Manhattan; a bike path connecting downtown to the Saugatuck train station; and out-of-the-way lots for self-parking, driverless cars, according to WHS officials.

Barbara Peck, WHS assistant director, said the participants range from independent architects to member of large firms.

They include: Peter Cadoux Architects; Robert Cohen; Roger Ferris & Partners; Michael Greenberg & Associates; Juresko Herman; David Adam Realty, Inc.; Frederick William Hoag; John Jones; Dierdra O’Farrelly; Leigh Overland; Roundtree Architects; Sellars Lathrop Architects; Scott Springer; Robert Storm; and Vita Design Group.

“At Westport Historical Society, we believe that we foster a sense of community by celebrating the history of our town,” says Andrew Bentley, WHS Advisory Council member and exhibit sponsor.

“With the 06880+50 show, we wanted to challenge ourselves to foster that same sense of community by looking toward the future,” he added.

For further information, visit Westporthistory.org.

