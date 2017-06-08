Himes: ‘We Will Get to the Bottom of the Matter’

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th District) said today that Former FBI DIrector James Comey’s testimony explained “in no uncertain terms” that Comey believes President Trump directed him to end an investigation into Michael Flynn.

Himes, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, vowed that in cooperation with the Senate and FBI, “We will get to the bottom of this matter.” Here is the text of the Himes statement:

“Former FBI Director Comey’s testimony in the open forum today provided more transparency and answers to the American public.

“In his testimony, he explained, in no uncertain terms, that he believes President Trump directed him to end the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn.

“Whether this irresponsible behavior rises to the level of obstruction of justice is a question for federal law enforcement under the direction of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“I will continue to work with the House Intelligence Committee in a bipartisan fashion to gather documents, interview witnesses and conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation.

“In cooperation with the Senate and FBI, we will get to the bottom of the matter.”

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) called for Trump to appear before Congress.

“Let me be blunt about my assessment of today’s events: the walls are closing in on President Trump,” Murphy said in an email to supporters.

“More and more each day. And if the White House’s account differs from former Director Comey’s sworn testimony, the American people deserve to hear from the president in a similar setting — under oath, under the penalty of perjury, and open to the press and the American people.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said Comey painted a “chilling picture” of his contacts with Trump.

“The whole picture was how much the president was trying to insulate himself, his family and his friends from an investigation,” Blumenthal said.