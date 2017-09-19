Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Buy your tickets now, Stand Up for Homes with Hope, Hasan Minjaj, November 4, 2017
Westport Country Playhouse presents SEX WITH STRANGERS, September 26-October 14
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Himes: ‘My Head Buzzing’ Over Trump U.N. Speech

WestportNow.com Image
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes today told a meeting of the Westport Rotary Club that “the political environment in Washington today is utter upheaval, confusion, and unpredictability.” Referring to President Trump’s U.N. speech today, he said, “I’m walking around my head buzzing a little bit because going in front of the General Assembly and threatening to destroy a country indicates an absence of prudence in the enormous (war-making) power the president has.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

       Share

Posted 09/19/17 at 02:45 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy