Himes: ‘My Head Buzzing’ Over Trump U.N. Speech



U.S. Rep. Jim Himes today told a meeting of the Westport Rotary Club that “the political environment in Washington today is utter upheaval, confusion, and unpredictability.” Referring to President Trump’s U.N. speech today, he said, “I’m walking around my head buzzing a little bit because going in front of the General Assembly and threatening to destroy a country indicates an absence of prudence in the enormous (war-making) power the president has.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

