Himes: More Than ‘Words That I Use, Often Imperfectly’

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes stopped by the Westport Arts Center today to make his declaration and have his portrait taken by “As We Are!” exhibition photographer Xenia Gross. The exhibition features portraits of people who have contributed personal material to express their individual views and experiences with labels and the power of words. In response to the prompt, “I am more than___,” Himes wrote:”...the words that I use, often imperfectly.” The Himes photo will be added to the exhibition. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/22/17 at 03:24 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Large Turnout for Mike Connors Service
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net