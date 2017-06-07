Himes: Comey Testimony ‘Paints a Detailed and Disturbing Picture’ of President

U.S. Rep Jim Himes (D-4th District) said today the release of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday before a Senate committee “paints a detailed and disturbing picture of a president obsessed with loyalty, secrecy, and exerting inappropriate pressure to achieve his goals.”

In a statement, Himes, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said: “At the very least, President Trump’s actions should instill a sense of profound worry in the American people about a leader with no sense of propriety or an understanding of the need for independence of law enforcement within the executive branch, an independence that has been respected by presidents for generations.

He said the testimony, in conjunction with Comey’s firing, also “raises the question of whether President Trump was improperly trying to end the investigation into ties between Russia and his campaign affiliates and administration.”

Himes continued: “Director Comey’s detailed recounting of his multiple meetings with President Trump, and his unusual documentation of those meetings, should have us all asking a fundamental question about whether we can trust this president to uphold and enforce the laws of the United States. It’s clear to me that Director Comey has been asking himself this very question.

“Along with the rest of the country, I eagerly anticipate Director Comey’s testimony tomorrow and await the opportunity for our investigation in the House Intelligence Committee to gain access to all relevant documents including his post-meeting memos. With persistence and cooperation the truth will out, and the American people demand no less.”