Himes Addresses Large Town Hall Meeting in Norwalk

Tuesday, February 21, 2017
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes addressed a wide range of issues tonight before a packed Town Hall meeting at the Norwalk Concert Hall. Himes promised to do all within his power to ensure that the Permanent Committee on Intelligence, of which he is a member, carries out a full investigation into what U.S. intelligence agencies have said were Russian attempts to influence the presidential election. So many people turned up for the meeting that police shut down access once the auditorium was filled. The meeting was streamed live on Facebook. Facebook.com photo
Posted 02/21/17 at 08:22 PM
Comments
