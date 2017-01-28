Highlighting Muhammed Ali in History

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Muhammad Ali, the professional boxer and activist who died last June, was the theme of a Staples High School National History Day project displayed today at the Westport Library. Called “Muhammad Ali: Fighting More Than Just His Opponent,” it was created by sophomores (l-r) Zach Strober, 15, Austin Sholes, 16, and Jack Nealon, 15. Entries were judged by volunteers and ranked for possible submission to the regional National History Day competition in June. Lauren Frances, the schools’ 6-12 social studies coordinator, said about 200 Staples students participated in the event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 01/28/17 at 02:16 PM
