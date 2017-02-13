High Winds Down Trees, Power Lines

Monday, February 13, 2017
UPDATE Winds gusting more than 40 mph downed trees and power lines around Westport today.
Eversource Energy reported 61 Westport customers without power at mid-day.
A downed tree and power lines shut down Lyons Plains Road at Coleytown Road, and Canal Street was closed down at No. 7 because of a tree across the road. A tree was also reported down on Cross Highway at Reichert Circle.
The National Weather Service said a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m.
Posted 02/13/17 at 12:05 PM
