High Winds Bring Power Outages

Thursday, March 02, 2017
UPDATE Scattered power outages were reported around Westport early today as high winds buffeted the area.
Eversource Energy said 113 Westport customers were without power at 11 a.m.
State police said wires across the Merritt Parkway at the Clinton Avenue overpass due to a tree down has halted northbound parkway traffic.
Posted 03/02/17 at 11:00 AM
Comments
Previous entry: View from Newtown Turnpike Overpass
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net