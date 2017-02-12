High Wind Watch Issued

UPDATE The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Westport and area, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday afternoon.

Winds are forecast to be from the northwest 25 to 35 mph with potential for gusts up to 60 mph.

Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected.

Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. with snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches along with up to a few hundredths of an inch of ice.