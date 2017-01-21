High Wind Watch Issued

Saturday, January 21, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Westport and area, which is in effect from late Sunday night through late Monday night.
Winds are expected to be from northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph with strongest winds likely occurring from mid-morning Monday into Monday evening.
The Weather Service said downed trees and power lines are likely, with numerous power outages possible.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and on elevated roads and bridges.
Posted 01/21/17 at 05:49 AM
