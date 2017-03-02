High Wind Advisory in Effect

Thursday, March 02, 2017
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Westport and area, which is in effect until 6 p.m.
The High Wind Warning has been canceled.
It said to expect winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Posted 03/02/17 at 12:54 PM
