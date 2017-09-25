High-Speed Rail Information Meeting Set for Monday

Plans to expand and construct high-speed rail infrastructure throughout Fairfield County—and its effect on Westport, particularly the Green’s Farms station—will be the thrust of an information session set for Monday, Oct. 2.

The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, town officials announced today.

The meeting is being sponsored by the town in cooperation with the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation (CTHP) and the Westport Historical Society.

Gregory Stroud, special projects director for the CTHP, will focus on the possible impact to Westport and changes to the Green’s Farms train station, according to First Selectman Jim Marpe.

Marpe said the meeting’s purpose is to discuss the Federal Rail Administration’s (FRA) recent NEC FUTURE, a blueprint for federal investments “to improve the reliability, capacity, connectivity, performance and resiliency of passenger rail service throughout the Northeast Corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston through 2040 and beyond.”

He added that the companion document, known as the NEC Future Record of Decision (ROD), marks the completion of the first phase of the planning effort, including a proposed high-speed rail corridor and right of way between New Rochelle, N.Y. and Green’s Farms.

“The introduction of high-speed rail along the Northeast Corridor and passing through Fairfield County will provide enormous benefits to Connecticut’s economic growth,” said Marpe.

“The existing rail line does not have the potential to conform to current and future transportation needs.

“At the same time, it has the potential to affect Westport in both positive and negative ways,” Marpe added.

“Interested residents can come together at this information session to learn about the NEC FUTURE plans, and how we can collectively impact recommendations.”

For further information, visit http://www.necFUTURE.com/tier1_eis/rod/