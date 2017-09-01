Henry K. May, 74

Friday, September 01, 2017
Henry (Hank) Kenneth May of Norwalk, a former Westport resident known for his TV commercials for his tire business, died Aug. 20 at Norwalk Hospital. He was 74.
An avid sailor, he suffered a stroke while doing the thing he loved most, piloting his sailboat outside Norwalk Harbor in the company of friends and family.
A longtime resident of Norwalk and Westport, he was a community fixture known to many in Fairfield County for his decades-long presence in a series of quirky television commercials.
He was the owner of Hank May’s Discount Tire and Auto Centers located in Norwalk, Stamford, and Port Chester, New York, which he founded in 1978.
Henry (Hank) Kenneth May was born July 2, 1943 to Robert and Elinor (Cohen) May in New York City.
He grew up in the Bronx and Westchester County. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964 and served during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by, his wife Kathleen (Kathy) Kovacs May; his sister Elizabeth (Betsy) May of Hollywood, Florida; his children Deborah May Hammarskjold of Westport, Aaron May of Washington D.C., Jessica Monash of Tucson, Arizona, and Bret Kovacs of Greenwich, and six grandchildren.
In accordance with his wishes, all services were private.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Fisher House Foundation, 111 Rockville Pike, Ste 420 Rockville, MD 20850 or http://www.fisherhouse.org.
