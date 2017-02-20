Sunday, February 19, 2017
Fynn Cringle, 1 1/12, got a helping hand today from him mom, Marissa Cringle, of Westport as they walked along the rocks on the jetty at Compo Beach. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/19/17 at 06:15 PM
Comments
Next entry: Artistic Pet
Previous entry: Beach Football
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net