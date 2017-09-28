Help Available for Medicare Open Enrollment

Help is available for Medicare’s open enrollment period for eligible residents that starts Sunday, Oct. 15, and runs through Friday, Dec. 15, town officials announced today.

Westport Human Services Director Elaine Daignault said that during this timeframe beneficiaries can review their prescription drug plans and make changes based on their individual needs.

To help residents navigate their Medicare options, volunteer counselors trained through the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging will be available by appointment only, she added.

Daignault said anyone interested can scheduled an appointment with a CHOICES volunteer by calling Department of Human Services at (203) 341-1050 or the Westport Center for Senior Activities at (203) 341-1050 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For further information, visit http://www.medicare.gov.