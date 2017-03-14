Hedy Kopecky, 92

Hedy Kopecky, a longtime Westport resident, died Feb. 14 at Norwalk Hospital. She was 92.



Hedy Kopecky: longtime Westporter. Contributed photo : longtime Westporter.

She was the mother of retired Representative Town Meeting (RTM) District 1 member Judy Starr.

Born in Romania on Sept. 5, 1924, she was the youngest of 12 children. She grew up in the Carpathian region of Czechoslovakia, where her family had a farm and a general store.

She loved learning, and spoke four languages, teaching herself Hungarian. As a child, she dreamed of being a doctor.

She spoke of the time she stitched closed the neck of one of the farm animals who had been caught in a section of barbed wire.

A Holocaust survivor, she arrived in New York City in December 1946 with her husband of six months and three sisters-in-law.

She recalled seeing the Statue of Liberty glide into view from the deck of the ship on which they crossed the Atlantic and thinking how as a child she never would have imagined that one day she would come to live in the United States.

Settling in the Bronx, she and her husband began to make a new life and raise two children. At home, they strove to make English their “first language,” believing this would be to their children’s advantage.

She served on the PTA, earned a high school equivalency diploma, took office management courses, and worked for 23 years as an administrative assistant at New York University.

After her husband died, she moved to Westport, where she lived in The Saugatuck senior housing facility for 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter and a son, Glenn Kopecky, as well as her son-in-law, Adam Starr; two grandchildren and their spouses, Robin Starr (Matt Kasman) and Zachary Starr (Eva Farina-Henry); a sister, Miriam Rothstein; two sisters-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews, and friends.

She will be remembered for her thoughtfulness and generosity, her warm and ready smile, and the kindness that she showed to all who crossed her path.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Committee for the Weizmann Institute of Science (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ), Faculty of Biology, Molecular Cell research.