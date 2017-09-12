Hazardous Waste Collection Day Set for Sept. 23

Westport’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westport-Weston Health District, 180 Bayberry Lane, rain or shine, Public Works Director Stephen Edwards announced today.

The regional program serving Westport, Weston, Greenwich, Darien, Stamford, Norwalk, New Canaan and Wilton residents is designed to provide a safe, no charge option to keep household hazardous waste out of the municipal solid waste stream, protecting land and water from potential contamination, Edwards said.

He said that many items used around the home are classified as hazardous since they may contain corrosive, toxic, ignitable or reactive ingredients. Items include cleaners, gasoline and pesticides.

Edwards said that before bringing hazardous household items to the collection site, residents should make sure they are clearly labeled, and to never mix chemicals, as incompatible products may react, ignite or explode, as well as lose their ability to be recycled.

He added that paints, primers, stains, sealers, varnishes and shellacs will not be accepted at Hazardous Waste Day, as they can now be brought to the Westport Transfer Station and Recycling Center at 300 Sherwood Island Connector, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.

The town has contracted the paint recycling company Paint Care to collect related materials on site.

Also not collected on Hazardous Waste Day are: antifreeze; motor oil; batteries of any type; fluorescent bulbs; compact fluorescent bulbs; smoke detectors; electronics; ammunition; flares; commercial hazardous waste; and propane tanks.

For further information, call (203) 341-1793.