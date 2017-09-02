Harvey Donation Drive Set for Sept. 9

Westporter Adam Goldberg, owner of the flood barrier company AquaFence, is organizing a food and supplies donation drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

He said collections will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Imperial Avenue parking lot.

Once his company’s 30-foot truck is filled, it will leave from Westport and head to Houston, Goldberg said.

“As a community, we are all horrified by the images and stories of Hurricane Harvey this past week in Texas,” said Goldberg, a 13-year town resident.

Among the items requested are: nonperishable foods; cleaning material and detergents; diapers and formula; clean blankets and pillows; shampoo, deodorant and bug spray; school supplies and toys; clean, sorted and folded clothes and paper products. Goldberg said all items should be in a box or bag.

“We will be donating 100 percent of the items, as well as the actual truck, to those in need,” he said.

For further information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)