Harvey Donation Drive Set for Sept. 9

Saturday, September 02, 2017
Westporter Adam Goldberg, owner of the flood barrier company AquaFence, is organizing a food and supplies donation drive for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
He said collections will be held on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Imperial Avenue parking lot.
Once his company’s 30-foot truck is filled, it will leave from Westport and head to Houston, Goldberg said.
“As a community, we are all horrified by the images and stories of Hurricane Harvey this past week in Texas,” said Goldberg, a 13-year town resident.
Among the items requested are: nonperishable foods; cleaning material and detergents; diapers and formula; clean blankets and pillows; shampoo, deodorant and bug spray; school supplies and toys; clean, sorted and folded clothes and paper products. Goldberg said all items should be in a box or bag.
“We will be donating 100 percent of the items, as well as the actual truck, to those in need,” he said.
For further information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)
Posted 09/02/17 at 09:22 PM Permalink
Comments
Previous entry: At Festival, Crisp New England Meets Sultry, Savory New Orleans
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East