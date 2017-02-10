Harold Levine, 95, Patron of the Arts, Adman

Harold Levine of Westport, a longtime patron of the arts and founder of a highly creative advertising agency, died Feb. 9 at home. He was 95.



Harold Levine: longtime Westporter. Contributed photo longtime Westporter.

He was born in 1921, the son of Jack and Lillian Levine. His father was a traveling salesman. In 1970, he founded the highly creative advertising agency, Levine, Huntley, Schmidt, & Beaver in association with his colleague Bob Schmidt and newsman Chet Huntley.

In its successful 20 years, Levine Huntley became one of the country’s outstanding creative ad agencies serving consumer product clients on a national and international scale. Selected by AdWeek as Agency of the Year in 1989, Levine Huntley was one of the most awarded agencies year in and year out.

It was not only a creative force in the industry, but also was on the forefront of providing career opportunities for women and minorities. In 1996, Levine received a diversity achievement award from the American Advertising Federation.

Officially retired from the advertising business in 1991, Levine was called upon to address business groups throughout the United States and Europe and spoke out on critical issues concerning the advertising business, education, and multicultural relations.



In 2013, Harold Levine was honored by Neighborhood Studios at a benefit at the Westport Country Playhouse. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

In 2013, Harold Levine was honored by Neighborhood Studios at a benefit at the Westport Country Playhouse. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

In addition to his long career in advertising, Levine was a lifelong champion for education and the arts. He served as chair of the Board of Education in Freeport, New York in the late 1960s and early 1970s during an era of racial and political unrest.

He later went on to serve as chair of the board of the Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre Foundation, in New York. After his move to Westport, and subsequent retirement from Levine Huntley, he committed himself to providing educational and arts opportunities to the children of Bridgeport.

As chair of the board of Neighborhood Studios, formerly known as the Music and Arts Center for Humanity, he helped orchestrate the transition of a small arts program to a large, thriving organization that provides a broad array of music, fine art, and dance education to the children of Bridgeport.

As chairman, he implemented AileyCamp — an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater program for middle school youth.

He was committed to seeking financial and other support from wealthier communities for the benefit of the children of Bridgeport.

Michael Feinstein and Harold Levine get together in 2011 to discuss a Neighborhood Studios fundraiser. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo



Last summer, he sent an email to friends saying he recently visited Neighborhood Studios Music School and learned that they had to turn down students because of lack of musical instruments.

“I immediately had an image of old, unused musical instruments now in Westport closets, and under kids beds,” he wrote. “We need: trumpets, saxophones, clarinets, flutes, trombones, guitars, violins, and cellos.” He ended the message with an offer to personally pick up donated instruments and take them to Bridgeport.

Last August, upon learning of the death of Lee Papageorge, longtime owner of Oscar’s on Main Street, Levine recalled the small town atmosphere when he and his wife Sue moved here in 1978.

“Wouldn’t it be nice if our kids would meet in school children whose parents were nurses, electricians, plumbers, policemen, teachers and auto mechanics?,” he wrote to a local blog.



Harold Levine with sculptor Steffi Friedman at a 2013 Westport Library event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Phyllis Groner for WestportNow.com

Harold Levine with sculptor Steffi Friedman at a 2013 Westport Library event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

“Wouldn’t it be nice if our children could become friends with black, Hispanic and Asian kids before they went to college? Wouldn’t it be nice if Baron’s South became Westport’s Central Park, where kids could play ball, ride a bike or go roller skating, and families could picnic on this beautiful spot?

“Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a plan to provide an area in downtown for small, family-owned stores, and where we could stroll and enjoy the riverfront?

“I can hear my friends saying, ‘he’s a dreamer.’ They are right. I have always been a dreamer.

“Perhaps there are others in town who agree with me. Maybe they will start a small group that could meet and hopefully plant the seeds for making Westport a ‘friendlier and more welcoming community’ over the next 25 years.”

In 2013, Neighborhood Studios honored Levine for his 25 years of service at a reception before a performance by Ailey II, the second company of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, at a fundraiser at the Westport Country Playhouse.





Harold Levine and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe at a jazz event in 2014. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

Harold Levine and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe at a jazz event in 2014. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

Levine served on numerous boards, including the Fairfield County Community Foundation, New York Advertising Foundation, and served 10 years as president of the New York Alliance for the Public Schools.

He was a member of the Advisory Board of the Westport Public Library. He helped establish the Freeport Arts Council and was the founding president of Town and Village Synagogue in the Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper community in New York.

From 1985 to 1995, he served as director of the Institute of Advanced Advertising Studies, sponsored by the American Association of Advertising Agencies.

He conducted national and international seminars for the Association of National Advertisers on “Creative Advertising” and other topics. He served as consultant to the Atlantic Group, an advertising, media, and PR firm headquartered in Kiev, Ukraine.



Harold Levine at a 2009 Westport garden party. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Harold Levine at a 2009 Westport garden party. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

He is survived by his two children, Rita Levine and Jay Levine, both of Long Island; plus four grandchildren: Beth and Sarah Krieger of Denver, Stephenie Levine of Brooklyn, and Hillary Levine of Long Island and a great-grandson, Henry. He was predeceased by his wife, Sue Levine, his parents Jack and Lillian Levine, and his brother Josh Levine.

A funeral service will take place on Monday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Israel, Westport.

Memorial contributions may be made to Neighborhood Studios, 391 E. Washington Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06608 (203-366-3300).