Harold L. Rogers, 96

Harold L. Rogers of Bonita Springs, Florida and Texas, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 13 in Bonita Springs. He was 96.



He was born in 1920 to Harold and Ethel Rogers in Detroit, Michigan. As a young man, he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force where he developed his artistic talent.

After the service, he spent four years at the Pratt Institute School of Art. He spent several years working at the American Management Association in New York City as art and production manager. This led him to an 18-year career as a vice president for the Famous Artists School based in Westport with assignments in the United States. and Europe.

After leaving Famous Artists, he opened his own ad agency, The Rogers Group. He has written many magazine articles on art direction and co-authored a book “How to Make Your Own Picture Frames.” He had a passion for painting, boating and fishing.

He is survived by companion of 20 years, Christel M. Morris and his five children, Pam Stofan of Westport, Gordon Rogers of Norwalk, David Rogers of Shelton, Ana Rogers of Westport, and Teresa Monty of Naples, Florida, as well his son-in-law, Jack Stofan and daughter-in-law, Sue Rogers and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Wendy, his wife Irene of 25 years of Wilton. and his wife Christiane of 27 years of Westport.

He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.