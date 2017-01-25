Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
WestportREADs Screening of In & Out” January 28, 4pm, Westport Town Hall
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Harold L. Rogers, 96

Harold L. Rogers of Bonita Springs, Florida and Texas, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 13 in Bonita Springs. He was 96.

WestportNow.com Image
Harold L. Rogers: art director. Contributed photo

He was born in 1920 to Harold and Ethel Rogers in Detroit, Michigan. As a young man, he enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force where he developed his artistic talent.

After the service, he spent four years at the Pratt Institute School of Art. He spent several years working at the American Management Association in New York City as art and production manager. This led him to an 18-year career as a vice president for the Famous Artists School based in Westport with assignments in the United States. and Europe.

After leaving Famous Artists, he opened his own ad agency, The Rogers Group. He has written many magazine articles on art direction and co-authored a book “How to Make Your Own Picture Frames.” He had a passion for painting, boating and fishing.

He is survived by companion of 20 years, Christel M. Morris and his five children, Pam Stofan of Westport, Gordon Rogers of Norwalk, David Rogers of Shelton, Ana Rogers of Westport, and Teresa Monty of Naples, Florida, as well his son-in-law, Jack Stofan and daughter-in-law, Sue Rogers and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Wendy, his wife Irene of 25 years of Wilton. and his wife Christiane of 27 years of Westport.

He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

       Share

Posted 01/25/17 at 12:26 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Previous entry: Pony Tail Flip

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804
Jeera Thai

Authentic Thai Kitchen

Eat In or Take Out
Open 7 Days/BYOB

165 Post Road East
Westport, CT

203-557-9799
www.jeerathai.com

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC