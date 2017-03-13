Hardware Stores Busy Ahead of Storm

Monday, March 13, 2017
Richard Velez, owner of Westport Hardware, 616 Post Road East, today shows off some of the lanterns that are fast moving sellers ahead of the storm. “Sunday was steady all day, he said. “People aren’t going crazy. Most have a lot left over from prior preparations. They’re not panicking.” He added: “But on Tuesday they may not be able to get out of the house so customers are buying supplies now or they’ll need to wait untill Wednesday to get out of the house.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/13/17 at 10:19 AM
Comments
Previous entry: Eversource: We’re Ready
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net