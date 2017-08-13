Hank & Cupcakes at Levitt

Saturday, August 12, 2017
Hank & Cupcakes entertained at the Westport Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts tonight. Hank & Cupcakes are an Atlanta-based indie rock-pop duo formed in 2008 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The group consists of husband-and-wife Ariel “Hank” Scherbacovsky (bass guitar) and Sagit “Cupcakes” Shir (drums, vocals). (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com
Posted 08/12/17 at 10:09 PM
