Handsome Boris Looking for a Home

Saturday, February 11, 2017
Boris, a 7-month-old Russian Bear Dog, also known as a Caucasian Ovcharka (Russian for Shepherd) was at the Westport Winter Farmers Market today among Westport Animal Shelter Advocates (WASA) dogs looking for a home. WASA says he was rescued from a neglectful situarion with his sister Natasha. It describes him as a “goofy pup” who is very affectionate, well socialized, housebroken, and great with dogs—all sizes—and cats, Currently tipping the scale at 100 pounds, he is expected to grow to 130 pounds. Callie Laporo watched over Boris as he surveyed the passing farmers market scene. Visit www.westportwasa.org for more information about Boris and other dogs (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com
Posted 02/11/17 at 11:46 AM
Comments
