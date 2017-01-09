Hadassah ‘Fun-Raiser’ Features Harvard Singing Group

Monday, January 09, 2017
The Westport chapter of Hadassah will host a “fun-raiser” on Thursday, Jan.19 at Temple Israel featuring the Harvard Din & Tonics, Harvard’s signature all-male jazz a cappella singing group.
Doors open at 7 p.m. with the group, composed entirely of Harvard undergraduates, performing at 7:45 p.m.
The event benefits the pediatric ward of Hadassah Medical Organization, which has been and continues to be a leader in medical research and saving lives, an announcement said. Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America, is an American Jewish volunteer women’s organization.
Tickets are $54 per person or $90 per person for reserved seating. Payment can be made by credit card at http://www.hadassah.org/events/2017dintonic or send a check payable to Westport Chapter of Hadassah to Amanda Parker at 8 Partrick Lane, Westport, CT 06880.
For more information, contact Michelle Saunders at 203-226-5664.
More about Din & Tonics, as decribed in the announcement: the group is world famous for its impeccable musicality, snappy choreography and hilarious antics.
From Boston to Bangkok, it has delighted sold out crowds around the world. It has just completed its bi-annual 10-week, multi-country, world tour this past summer and performed at the White House, embassies, and world-class hotels, as well as for major motion pictures, professional sport organizations and public figures like Caroline Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Andy Garcia, Sharon Stone, and YoYo Ma.
While the Dins’ repertoire centers on the “Great American Songbook,” in particular American jazz standards of the 1920s through 1940s, it also includes selections from other genres such as rock ‘n’ roll, disco, and folk. To learn more, visit http://www.dins.com.
Posted 01/09/17 at 12:05 PM
