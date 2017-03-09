Gusty Winds Bring Scattered Power Outages

Thursday, March 09, 2017
The flag atop the former Westport Bank & Trust Co. building, now Patagonia, on Post Road East flies stiffly today as gusty winds hit the Westport area ahead of a forecasted snowstorm. Eversource Energy reported scattered power outages. A gust of 37 mph was recorded at mid-morning at Westport Fire Headquarters. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/09/17 at 06:03 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Calm Before the Storm
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net