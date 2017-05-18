Greeting Next Generation



Dignitaries were aplenty today at the Saugatuck Congregational Church as Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe (r), Weston First Selectman Nina Daniels (c), and Westport Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer addressed the Westport-Weston Y’s Men. During a break in the meeting, they took time to greet some of the students at the church’s nursery school. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

