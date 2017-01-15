Greens Farms Road Backup



Westport’s Greens Farms Road between Hillsppint Road and Compo Road South was bumper-to-bumper southbound late today as drivers sought to avoid backups on I-95 following an accident on the highway in light snow and slippery conditions. The National Weather Service said snow will continue to fall across the region into early evening with accumulations of up to 1 inch and between 1 and 2 inches in some spots. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

