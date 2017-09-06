Greens Farms Academy Students Return to Classes

Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Greens Farms Academy opened its doors today for the school year. This marks the last “first day of school” for Head of School Janet Hartwell (r), who will retire in June. In her opening remarks to the student body, Hartwell announced that this year’s theme will be “empathy.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
