Greens Farms Academy Names New Head of School

The Greens Farms Academy Board of Trustees today announced the appointment of Bob Whelan as its next Head of School, effective July 1, 2018.



Bob Whelan: Will succeed Janet Hartwell. Contributed photo Will succeed Janet Hartwell.

He will succeed Janet Hartwell, Head of School since 2003.

“From the moment I set foot on campus I was impressed by the energy, joy and incredible sense of community,” Whelan said in a statement.

“I was inspired by the faculty and staff, the core values and a school that puts students at the center where they’re known and engaged as true partners in their learning.”

Originally from Maine, Whelan earned a B.A. from Brown University in 1991, with a double major in American civilization and philosophy.

For several years after graduation his career was involved with music as founder, singer, songwriter, business manager, and director of a band that performed more than 400 concerts and received a major label recording contract with EMI/Atlantic Records.

Whelan returned to Brown in 2001 to serve in the university’s development office, working with alumni class campaigns and subsequently as the director of the Parents Leadership Program.

During this time, he also earned a M.Ed. in education, policy, and management from Harvard University.

In 2007, Whelan was named director of development at Rippowam Cisqua School in Bedford, New York, also serving as a teacher and coach, and eventually becoming assistant head of school for institutional advancement and then associate head of school.

In 2013, he was chosen as head of school at Lake Forest Country Day School, a PreK-8 school in the suburbs of Chicago.

Whelan and his wife Annie, a veterinarian, have two children. Their daughter, Chloe, is a first-year student at Choate Rosemary Hall School and son Ben is a sixth grader at Lake Forest Country Day School.

He currently serves as a trustee at Catherine Cook School in Chicago, and is a volunteer for Lake Forest Open Lands.

“During the in-depth interview process over several stages, Bob’s energy and enthusiasm for Greens Farms and its mission were evident to all,” the GFA Board of Trustees said in the statement.

“Greens Farms Academy is poised for a bold and bright future. We are excited he will join our family next year.”