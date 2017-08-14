Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, August 14, 2017

Great Day for a Sail

WestportNow.com Image
Entrants in the Junior Sailing Association of Long Island Sound Optimist Championship gathered today in waters off of Cedar Point Yacht Club on Westport’s Saugatuck Island. The Optimist is a small, single-handed sailing dinghy intended for use by children up to the age of 15. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Penny Sousa for WestportNow.com

