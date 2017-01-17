Granola Bar Expanding to Stamford, Rye, N.Y.

The Granola Bar, the all-day breakfast and lunch café in Westport and Greenwich, announced today it is expanding to Stamford and Rye, New York.



The first Granola Bar opened in Westport’s Playhouse Square in December 2013. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Founders Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily also announced a growth investment by and operational partnership with Trilynx Partners of Westport.

Its founders, Adam Diamond and Michael Schwartz, have more than 15 years of experience in hospitality brands such as Disney and Starwood Hotels, an announcement said.

The Stamford expansion will mark the debut of the first The Granola Bar To Go at 700 Canal St. It will offer the full The Granola Bar menu for takeout, delivery and catering as well as a grab-n-go fridge stocked with freshly made meals and snacks for diners on the run, the announcement said.

The Rye Granola Bar will be on Purchase Street next to the Rye train station.