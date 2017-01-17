Granola Bar Expanding to Stamford, Rye, N.Y.

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The Granola Bar, the all-day breakfast and lunch café in Westport and Greenwich, announced today it is expanding to Stamford and Rye, New York.
Founders Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily also announced a growth investment by and operational partnership with Trilynx Partners of Westport.
Its founders, Adam Diamond and Michael Schwartz, have more than 15 years of experience in hospitality brands such as Disney and Starwood Hotels, an announcement said.
Mountain and Dana Noorily opened the first location in Playhouse Square in Westport in 2013
The Stamford expansion will mark the debut of the first The Granola Bar To Go at 700 Canal St. It will offer the full The Granola Bar menu for takeout, delivery and catering as well as a grab-n-go fridge stocked with freshly made meals and snacks for diners on the run, the announcement said.
The Rye Granola Bar will be on Purchase Street next to the Rye train station.
Posted 01/17/17 at 06:08 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Eleanor Shull, 91
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy