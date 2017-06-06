Granger at the Movies: ‘Megan Leavey,’ ‘Paris Can Wait,’ ‘The Wedding Plan’

By Susan Granger

Special to WestportNow

While “Wonder Woman” celebrates a fantasy hero, “Megan Leavey” — opening on Friday — reveals the true story of a real woman, a Marine in combat, and the bomb-sniffing German Shepherd who becomes her constant companion.





Growing up in suburban New York, Megan Leavey (Kate Mara) doesn’t connect with people very well, nor does Rex, the large, aggressive, allegedly uncontrollable Military Working Dog dog with whom she’s paired in Marine K-9 training at Camp Pendleton.

They soon become inseparable and, when they’re deployed to Iraq, their bond is forged even deeper. After more than 100 missions (2003-2006), Megan is wounded by an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) and sent home, leaving Rex behind with a series of different handlers.

Suffering from PTSD, stoic Megan descends into a deep depression, much to the annoyance of her ne’er-do-well, divorced mother Kathy (Edie Falco). And it isn’t until her empathetic father Bob (Bradley Whitford) questions what would make Megan’s life worth living, that she realizes that the answer is Rex.

So Megan launches a four-year quest to adopt Rex when he’s injured and retired, battling a stubborn veterinarian who deems Rex “too ferocious” and enlisting help from Sen. Chuck Schumer (Andrew Masset).

The uplifting screenplay is deftly directed as a docudrama by Gabriela Cowperthwaite (“Blackfish,” the SeaWorld expose), who elicits nuanced performances not only from Kate Mara but also Common, as Megan’s no-nonsense sergeant, and Ramon Rodriguez, as her romantic interest.

Kudos to cinematographer Lorenzo Senatore and editor Peter McNulty, whose restrained depiction Megan patrolling the desert war zones of Fallujah and Ramadi seems accurately harrowing.

On the Granger Movie Gauge of 1 to 10, “Megan Leavey” is a subtly satisfying 7, celebrating our soldiers’ canine comrades.

In “Paris Can Wait,” octogenarian Eleanor Coppola — wife of legendary director Francis Ford, mother of Sofia — has written and directed a wish-fulfillment fantasy that was inspired by her own impromptu spree from Cannes to Paris with her husband’s flirty French associate in 2009.

In Cannes on a business trip with her workaholic American film-producer husband (Alec Baldwin), Anne Lockwood (Diane Lane) develops an earache. Forgoing flying on to Budapest with him, she accepts the offer of his colleague Jacques (Arnaud Viardi) to make the seven-hour drive to a friend’s flat in Paris.

Attentive, fun-loving Jacques manages to stretch their picturesque journey in his vintage Peugeot into a meandering, two-and-a-half day sojourn. He’s a charming raconteur and wily gourmet, who insists that they stop at every superb restaurant and scenic spot along the way, although he has to borrow Anne’s credit card to pay the bills.

Their dining ranges from a leisurely picnic to lavish fare, accompanied by the finest of wines and endless morsels of chocolate.

It’s only when Jacques insists they visit the birthplace of cinema, Place Lumiere in Lyon, Anne realizes that the docent is one of his many former lovers — opening up an interesting conversation as they begin to reveal their personal lives.

An avid photographer, Anne digitally documents what interests her and ignites her passion, slowly transforming from a dutiful, complacent wife role into a greater understanding of her own individuality and creativity.

Delectable Diane Lane evokes memories of “Under the Tuscan Sun” and Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip,” along with foodie fests: “Like Water for Chocolate,” “Marie Antoinette” and “Babette’s Feast.”

Although she won an Emmy for the documentary “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse,” this lighthearted romance is writer/director Eleanor Coppola’s first feature film.

On the Granger Gauge, “Paris Can Wait” is a slight, yet savory 6, serving up sumptuously seductive cuisine.

You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy “The Wedding Plan,” but it wouldn’t hurt.

When her evasive fiancé breaks off their engagement a month before their nuptials, 32-year-old Michal (Noa Koler), who was raised nonreligious but has devoutly embraced Orthodox Judaism, refuses to cancel the invitations or relinquish the reception venue and date which, significantly, falls on the last night of Hanukkah.

Enrolling her family and friends, energetic, independent Michal, who owns a mobile petting zoo for children, is determined to find an appropriate groom. To that end, she enlists the help of the Almighty, although her rabbi warns her against “counting on miracles.”

Matchmakers set her up with a variety of unsuitable Orthodox suitors, including one who is deaf and another who won’t even look at her, explaining that he is only willing to gaze upon the woman he will marry because — to him — she will be the most beautiful woman in the world.

Then there’s her unlikely encounter with a charismatic pop star (Oz Zehavi of “Yossi”) whom she meets on a pilgrimage to Ukraine to pray at the grave of Rabbi Nahman, founder of the Breslov Hasidic sect.

While Michal seeks companionship, along with love, she’s also determined to achieve social acceptance in a community that traditionally not only pities single women but also tends to denigrate them.

Exuding an irresistible enthusiasm, tempered with inner conflicts and self-doubt — reminiscent of Britain’s Bridget Jones — Noa Koler won an Israeli Academy Award for her screwball performance.

This is ultraorthodox Israeli filmmaker Rama Burshtein’s second film, following “Fill the Void” (2013) about a reluctant, 18-year-old Hassidic Jewish woman in Tel Aviv being pressured to marry her deceased sister’s fiancé, an older widower with an infant son. Obviously, weddings are a Burshtein theme.

In Hebrew with English subtitles, on the Granger Gauge, “The Wedding Plan” is a spirited, surreal 6, meaning that this existential romantic comedy concludes with cosmic ambiguity.





(Editor’s Note: Westport resident Susan Granger grew up in Hollywood, studied journalism with Pierre Salinger at Mills College, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with highest honors in journalism. In addition to writing for newspapers and magazines, she has been on radio/television as an anchorwoman and movie/drama critic for many years. See her reviews at www.susangranger.com.)