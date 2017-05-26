Graduation Salute



Westport Fire Chief Robert Yost was on hand Thursday to congratulate Recruit Firefighter Nicholas Marenna as he graduated the Connecticut Fire Academy Recruit Class 59. The Recruit Firefighter program is a 70-day, 14-week, residential course that focuses on developing the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed for a new firefighter to perform entry-level tasks under direct supervision. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Westport Fire Department photo

