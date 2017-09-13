Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Good Day for Staples Girls X-Country

The Staples Girls Cross Country team had a good day today at home, beating Stamford and St. Joseph and finishing second to Wilton. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

