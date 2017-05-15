Golfing for a Cause

Monday, May 15, 2017
Golfers were up early today at Westport’s Longshore Club Park for the 19th annual Westport Firefighters Charitable Foundation golf tournament. About 90 golfers participated with proceeds distributed annually to nonprofit organizations in Westport. Pictured is Jeff Wieser putting as his fellow foursome team, all Westport residents, watch—(l-r) Tony McDowell, First Selectman Jim Marpe, and Steve Lewine. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 05/15/17 at 11:15 AM
