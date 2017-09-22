Golf Tourney Raises Funds for Parks & Rec Friends



More than 90 golfers gathered at Longshore Park today in support of the fifth annual Club House Cup tournament fundraiser to benefit Friends of Westport Parks & Rec. According to co-organizer Chuck Haberstroh a goal of the event is to “raise awareness of the need for a new clubhouse.” Pictured is volunteer Kim Ebbesen handing gift bag to Haberstroh. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

