Golf Tourney Raises Funds for Parks & Rec Friends

Friday, September 22, 2017
More than 90 golfers gathered at Longshore Park today in support of the fifth annual Club House Cup tournament fundraiser to benefit Friends of Westport Parks & Rec. According to co-organizer Chuck Haberstroh a goal of the event is to “raise awareness of the need for a new clubhouse.” Pictured is volunteer Kim Ebbesen handing gift bag to Haberstroh. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
