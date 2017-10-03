Going Down: 11 Old Mill Road

Monday, October 02, 2017
The house and cottage at 11 Old Mill Road were demolished today. Both were built in 1962. The one-story ranch was the WestportNow Teardown of the Day on July 27, 2015 while the cottage was the WestportNow Teardown of the Day on April 21, 2016. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Matt Murray for WestportNow.com
Posted 10/02/17
