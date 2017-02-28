Going 96 on Connector, Ignoring Officer Gets Norwalk Man Arrested

Officers arrested a Norwalk man at 1:30 a.m. today after he was clocked doing 96 m.p.h. on the Sherwood Island Connector and refused to pull over for an officer in pursuit, police said.



Christopher Anderson: free on $500 bond. Westport Police photo free on $500 bond.

According to Lt. David Farrell, Officer Thomas Casimiro was running a radar detail when he observed a vehicle driven by Christopher Anderson, 56, speeding southbound on the connector.

“As the officer pulled out to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspect turned off all the vehicle lights,” Farrell said. “The operator did not slow down for the stop sign before making a left-hand turn onto the I-95 northbound ramp.”

Farrell said that while on the ramp, the suspect cut off another vehicle, nearly running it off the road. As soon as Anderson got onto I-95, he cut over three lanes of traffic and nearly crashed into several vehicles, he added.

Anderson was eventually stopped, taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters. There officers charged him with reckless driving and disobeying an officer’s signal.

Released after posting a $500 bond, Anderson is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, March 9.