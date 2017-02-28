Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The Loading Dock brings the vibe and style of a New York City SoHo loft to the heart of Stamford, Connecticut. (203) 357-7400
Carefree Boat Club - Boating Without Owning
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Going 96 on Connector, Ignoring Officer Gets Norwalk Man Arrested

Officers arrested a Norwalk man at 1:30 a.m. today after he was clocked doing 96 m.p.h. on the Sherwood Island Connector and refused to pull over for an officer in pursuit, police said.

WestportNow.com Image
Christopher Anderson: free on $500 bond. Westport Police photo

According to Lt. David Farrell, Officer Thomas Casimiro was running a radar detail when he observed a vehicle driven by Christopher Anderson, 56, speeding southbound on the connector.

“As the officer pulled out to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspect turned off all the vehicle lights,” Farrell said. “The operator did not slow down for the stop sign before making a left-hand turn onto the I-95 northbound ramp.”

Farrell said that while on the ramp, the suspect cut off another vehicle, nearly running it off the road. As soon as Anderson got onto I-95, he cut over three lanes of traffic and nearly crashed into several vehicles, he added.

Anderson was eventually stopped, taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters. There officers charged him with reckless driving and disobeying an officer’s signal.

Released after posting a $500 bond, Anderson is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, March 9.

       Share

Posted 02/28/17 at 03:45 PM



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Failure to Stop Leads to Drug Bust

Previous entry: CT Lawmakers’ Guests for Trump’s Speech Intended to Send Message

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Riverside Restoration will help get you back to normal - 24/7 Emegency Response 203-227-2655 WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org

Support a classroom.
Build a future.
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC