Going 96 on Connector, Ignoring Officer Gets Norwalk Man Arrested

Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Officers arrested a Norwalk man at 1:30 a.m. today after he was clocked doing 96 m.p.h. on the Sherwood Island Connector and refused to pull over for an officer in pursuit, police said.
According to Lt. David Farrell, Officer Thomas Casimiro was running a radar detail when he observed a vehicle driven by Christopher Anderson, 56, speeding southbound on the connector.
“As the officer pulled out to stop the suspect vehicle, the suspect turned off all the vehicle lights,” Farrell said. “The operator did not slow down for the stop sign before making a left-hand turn onto the I-95 northbound ramp.”
Farrell said that while on the ramp, the suspect cut off another vehicle, nearly running it off the road. As soon as Anderson got onto I-95, he cut over three lanes of traffic and nearly crashed into several vehicles, he added.
Anderson was eventually stopped, taken into custody and transported to Police Headquarters. There officers charged him with reckless driving and disobeying an officer’s signal.
Released after posting a $500 bond, Anderson is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, March 9.
Posted 02/28/17 at 03:45 PM
Comments
Next entry: Failure to Stop Leads to Drug Bust
Previous entry: CT Lawmakers’ Guests for Trump’s Speech Intended to Send Message
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net