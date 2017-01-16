Glenn Hightower Memorial Set for Saturday

A memorial service for Glenn Hightower, longtime Westport educator who died Jan. 1 at age 76, will be held Saturday, his family said today.



Glenn Hightower: Westport educator Contributed photo : Westport educator

The service will take place at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road, at 2 p.m. (See family-supplied obituary appended to the WestportNow obituary, WestportNow, Jan. 4, 2017)

The family requests that any memories people would like to share with them be sent by mail (250 Weston Road, Westport, CT 06880) or email (.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) ) “as we are trying to collect such wonderful thoughts and remembrances for us and our children.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider a donation to the following organizations that will make an impact on people’s lives in a local community:

The United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston — in memory of Glenn Hightower, 49 Weston Road, Westport, CT 06880; Mangum High School Alumni Association — in memory of Glenn Hightower (donations to this organization will be used for a student scholarship fund) Mangum Alumni Association ℅ Mary Jane Scott, 414 South Robinson Ave, Mangum, OK 73554; Staples Tuition Grants — in memory of Glenn Hightower, P.O. Box 5159, Westport, CT 06881.