Glenn Hightower, 76, Westport Educator

Glenn Hightower of Westport, who served three decades as principal at Bedford Junior High and Middle Schools and later as principal of Westport Adult and Continuing Education, died Jan. 1 at home. He was 76.



Glenn Hightower: former school principal.

Known for his easy going manner, Hightower combined his love of teaching with his love of athletics.

A native of Oklahoma City, Dr. Hightower as he became known to legions of Westporters, excelled in athletics through high school and at Oklahoma State University until a medical condition eventually ended his formal sports career, according to a profile published when he was honored in 2005 by the Sportsmen of Westport.

But he continued to be active, competing in area and national handball tournaments, running marathons, including the New York Marathon 15 times and 10 ultra (50-mile) marathons. It was routine for him to knock off eight to 10 miles before reporting to work and 20 to 25 miles on weekends.

He was an enthusiastic participant in Westport Little League Girls Softball and Westport PAL football.

In his work with the youth of Westport, he always emphasized participating and competing to the best of one’s ability while maintaining the commitment to the team concept and sportsmanship as the goal.

He received his Ph.D in educational administration at the University of Iowa in 1969 prior to coming to Westport where he became principal at Bedford Junior High. He received a Ford Foundation Fellowship for his Master’s Degree at Kansas State University and also received a grant for his doctoral studies.

During his tenure, Hightower did his utmost to be cooperative and communicative to his school community. And he was not shy about speaking out when he saw the need.

In a 1974 letter to the editor of the Westport News, he took on a letter writer who was critical of Bedford Junior High’s English curriculum and those who administered it. And he blasted a headline that he said suggested grammar no longer existed at his school or in Westport.

“Let me assure everyone that grammar has not disappeared from Bedford Junior High or from other Westport schools,” Hightower said.

In 1980, he was named acting assistant superintendent, replacing Claire Gold, who took a personal leave of absence. In an interview with the Westport News at the time, Hightower was enthusiastic about his chosen career.

“If you can’t get excited about what you’re doing, you’re in real trouble,” he said.

Hightower recalled his first encounter with Westport a decade earlier “when it was a quiet country town.” He added: “But it’s moving, not entirely by choice.”

Westport and its population of successful residents puts special stresses on young people, he said.

“Having so many high achievers in a community is a heavy load for children,” Hightower said. “Being second is not acceptable in some families.”

He said part of his educational philosophy would include “a warmer, more receptive environment” for learning where students can discover how to handle both success and failure.

He also said he would like to see a more imaginative approach to education, but that rising costs restricted the possibilities.

Hightower said schools, like many institutions at that point, had lost some credibility in the community, especially since the Watergate scandal.

“All of us involved in institutions are suspect,” he said.

One answer, he suggested, was to be proactive with the community. “We need to show them what we are spending and help them articulate what they want,” he said.

One of the most challenging episodes of his career was overseeing the 1981 shift of sixth graders from the elementary schools to the middle schools and the closing of Hillspoint Elementary School.

But like other challenges, he handled them well with a dose of humor and his ever-present smile.

Hightower was active in the Westport Rotary and United Methodist Church and often took roles in school plays.

His wife, Beverly, predeceased him. He is survived by three daughters: Holly, Julie, and Heather, and grandchildren.

Funeral services were pending.