Giving Peace a Chance ... of a Makeover

Thursday, February 02, 2017
There was a workshop and brainstorming session at the Westport Libray today to redesign the 1958-born peace symbol. Miggs Burroughs, Westport artist, graphic designer ,and artist -n-residence at the Library, led the effort. He showed off some of the logos he has designed over the years (the one at upper right look familiar?) Now a worldwide symbol, the peace sign was initially designed for the British nuclear disarmament movement. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/02/17 at 05:55 PM
