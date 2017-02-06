Getting Set for Tonight’s Play Reading

Monday, February 06, 2017
Actors paused today during a rehearsal for tonight’s Westport Country Playhouse Script In Hand reading of “Supporting Cast” by the late George Furth, American librettist, playwright, and actor. The play, a comedy, revolves around the wife of a successful author who has written a book about friends who are spouses of celebrities and what it is like to be married to somebody famous. The reading will be directed by Anne Keefe, Playhouse associate artist and curator of the playreading series. Pictured: (seated, l-r) Deirdre Madigan, David Beach, Maggie Lacey and Keira Naughton. Kathleen McNenny was not available for the photo. Standing, Martha Stout, stage directions, and Anne Keefe, director. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 02/06/17 at 02:56 PM
