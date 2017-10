Getting Ready to Party for Farmers Market



Westport Farmers Market Board members Lauren Kreter (l) and Lori Cochran-Dougal take a break during preparation for tonight’s Farmers Market Party in the Parking Lot fundraiser at Gilbertie’s Herb Garden, 7 Sylvan Lane. Cochran-Dougal, market executive director, said more than 200 guests will attend the 6:30p.m. to 9 p.m. event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com