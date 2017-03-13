Getting Ready for Tonight’s Play Reading

Monday, March 13, 2017
Actors paused today during a rehearsal for tonight’s Westport Country Playhouse Script In Hand reading of “Lobby Hero,” a romantic comedy/drama by Kenneth Lonergan, 2017 Academy Award recipient for Best Original Screenplay for “Manchester By The Sea.” The reading will be directed by Anne Keefe, Playhouse associate artist and curator of the play reading series. Pictured: (seated, l-r) John Clarence Stewart, Charles Socarides, Elise Kibler and Robert Eli; (standing) Martha Stout, stage directions, Ann Sheffer, Script in Hand sponsor, and Anne Keefe, director. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Maatlow for WestportNow.com
