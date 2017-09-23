Getting Ready for Tonight’s Harvest Fest Dinner



Volunteers were busy today setiing up for tonight’s seventh Wakeman Town Farm Harvest Fest Dinner. According to farm board member, Christy Colasurdo, the goals of the sold out event are to raise funds to sponsor campers and students, kindergarten through middle school age as well as for care of the animals. “We completed one phase when we renovated the main house,” she said. “Now we enter the next phase.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

