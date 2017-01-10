Getting Ready for Thursday Pop Up Show



Members of the Westport Artists Collective today installed works of 15 artists who will be showcased in a Pop Up show at the Westport Arts Center on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is free and open to the public. An artist talk will be held Friday at 10 a.m. featuring several of the artists. Pictured (l-r) are Collective members Tammy Winser, Susan Fehlinger, Nina Bentley, and Ira Ginsburg installing Ginsburg’s work. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Leslie LaSala for WestportNow.com

