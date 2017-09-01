Getting Ready for BBQ Fest

Friday, September 01, 2017
Workers today began set up for the 10th annual Blues, Views and BBQ festival this weekend. The Westport Library parking lot was closed to accommodate food vendors, musicians, and children’s games. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
