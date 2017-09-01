Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Friday, September 01, 2017

Getting Ready for BBQ Fest

Workers today began set up for the 10th annual Blues, Views and BBQ festival this weekend. The Westport Library parking lot was closed to accommodate food vendors, musicians, and children’s games. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

